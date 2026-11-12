In the United States, the average transaction price for a new car reached a record $51,109 in October 2026, up 2.1% year on year. OilPrice reports, citing Kelley Blue Book data in a Cox Automotive report.

The average manufacturer’s suggested retail price for a new vehicle also rose 2.4% over the year, to $52,933. Motor1 explained the high average by saying that buyers continue to choose larger and more expensive models, including midsize SUVs and full-size pickups.

Record monthly payments

According to research firm Edmunds, the average monthly payment for a new car amounted to a record $787 in the third quarter. It was $777 in the second quarter and $756 a year earlier. The average payment for a used car reached $582, compared with $566 a year earlier.

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At least $1,000 per month for a new car was paid by 21.2% of buyers who arranged financing. The share of borrowers who took out loans for 84 months or longer was 25.5%, also a record figure.

Longer loans and financing amounts

The average amount financed for the purchase of a new car reached $44,664 at an average annual interest rate of 7%. Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at Edmunds, said buyers are adapting to more difficult financing conditions: they are spending a larger share of their household budgets on cars, extending loan terms and comparing financing offers more actively.

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