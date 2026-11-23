In the third quarter of 2026, smartphone shipments in Southeast Asia fell by 36% year-on-year to 16.5 million devices. At the same time, the average selling price rose by 53%, while the total value of the regional market decreased by only 1%.

As Cyprus Mail reports, citing analytics company Omdia, manufacturers are passing most of the costs associated with rising component prices on to buyers. Limited memory supply is putting particular pressure on the industry.

Shipment declines among market leaders

Samsung retained first place in the region, although its shipments fell by 20% to 3.7 million smartphones. The result was affected by memory supply constraints and the company’s traditional third-quarter focus on premium Galaxy Z Fold foldable devices. At the same time, shipments of the Galaxy Z8 series exceeded those of the previous generation, while shipments of book-style foldable models increased by more than 40% after the release of the Galaxy Z Fold8.

Xiaomi reduced shipments by 24%, but its average retail price rose by 55%, limiting the impact on the business’s value indicators. In Vietnam, the company became the largest smartphone supplier for the first time: its shipments there rose by 50% thanks to competitive mass-market models.

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TRANSSION lost 42% of its shipments but retained 16% of the regional market and leading positions in the price-sensitive markets of the Philippines and Indonesia. The company is reducing the number of variants of new models to ease the burden on production and reduce its need for components.

Manufacturers move away from the cheapest models

OPPO, together with realme, reduced shipments by 62% to 2.2 million devices and ranked fourth in the region. The company has largely moved away from the ultra-budget segment of smartphones priced below $100. Its entry-level A6c 4G model, introduced in the third quarter, costs about $140 or more in most countries in the region.

Meanwhile, shipments of OPPO smartphones priced above $400 increased by more than 50%, including thanks to the new Reno 16 series. Apple was the only one of the five largest manufacturers to increase shipments, by 4%. Demand was supported by Malaysia and Vietnam, while the availability of installment purchase services, including SPayLater, increased flexibility in paying for devices.

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