Average salary in Poland exceeded 9,300 zlotys — RMF24

In Poland, the average monthly gross salary in the third quarter of 2026 amounted to 9,317.01 zlotys. This is 6.2% higher than in the corresponding period of 2025, RMF24 reports, citing data from Poland’s Central Statistical Office.

Year-on-year comparison

In the GUS statistical release, this result is presented as the average monthly gross salary for the entire third quarter. The specified period covers July, August and September 2026. The stated amount characterizes the quarter as a whole rather than an individual month. For the year-on-year comparison, the agency used the corresponding period of the previous year.

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Dynamics compared with the second quarter

Poland’s Central Statistical Office also reported a change in the indicator compared with the previous quarter. Compared with the second quarter of 2026, the average monthly gross salary increased by 0.9%. Both comparisons — year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter — are provided in the GUS release.

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