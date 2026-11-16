Serena Williams and her longtime business partner Beth Ferreira have announced the launch of early-stage venture firm Starfire Ventures. The company aims to raise $200 million for its debut fund, which will invest in companies focused on artificial intelligence.

Investments in fintech and health

As TechCrunch reports, Starfire Ventures plans to support companies addressing important underserved human problems in the experience economy. Among the areas named by the fund are financial technology, health and wellness.

The new fund is separate from Serena Ventures, which Williams founded in 2022. A Starfire Ventures representative confirmed that Serena Ventures recently made its final investment, although the team will continue to support its existing portfolio companies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Continuation of the partnership

Serena Ventures invested in more than 100 companies and raised more than $100 million in capital. Beth Ferreira served as an adviser and general partner at Serena Ventures and has also co-invested with Williams since 2015, including in MasterClass's seed round.

According to Williams in a press release, Starfire Ventures was created as a structure that will exist beyond the involvement of its founders. The firm's goal is to expand access to capital and create opportunities for more people to participate in the ownership and growth of transformative businesses.

Read us on