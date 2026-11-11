American surfer John John Florence will not apply for a season wildcard for the World Surf League (WSL) world tour in 2027. This decision significantly reduces his chances of qualifying for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Channel NewsAsia reports. ESPN previously reported the athlete's decision.

Break after the title

The 34-year-old Hawaiian, who represented the United States at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, has not competed on the WSL Championship Tour for the past two years. He took a break after winning the 2024 world title.

During this time, Florence has mostly sailed around the world with his wife and young son. The surfer told ESPN that he is used to planning his life in three-year stretches and that his family needs more time.

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Olympic qualification terms

Under the surfing qualification system, up to three athletes of each gender from each country can qualify for the Olympics through the world tour and other International Surfing Association competitions. At the same time, the U.S. team selects participants for this association's tournaments based on the world tour rankings.

Therefore, for a chance at Olympic qualification, Florence would need to hold high positions in the WSL rankings in 2027 and then in 2028. Representatives of the U.S. team and the WSL did not immediately comment on the situation.

Possible return at Pipeline

Florence said he does not rule out competing in the future. He hopes to receive a wildcard for the final event of the current season at Pipeline on the north shore of Oahu, which is scheduled to take place next month. The surfer stressed that he does not want to take a place on the tour if he is not fully focused on competing.

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