Formula 1 stewards have penalized Mexican Cadillac driver Sergio Perez with a five-place grid drop for the next Qatar Grand Prix. The penalty was imposed after Perez collided with Brazilian Haas rookie Rafael Camara during the race in Las Vegas, United States, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Stewards' decision

The incident occurred on lap 18 before Turn 14. The stewards concluded that Perez was not entitled to the racing line in the corner and was fully responsible for the collision.

For the violation, the Mexican was due to receive a 10-second penalty during the race. However, Perez retired, so the sanction was converted into a five-place grid drop for the next race.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Consequences of the contact

Camara spun on the track after the collision but was able to continue and finished 16th. Perez's car crashed into the barriers after the contact.

Perez said he was driving alongside Camara and expected his rival to leave him space to take the corner. According to him, the Brazilian driver later apologized and explained that he had not seen the Cadillac car. Cadillac, which is contesting its debut season, has scored no points in 21 races. The Qatar Grand Prix will be the penultimate round of the season.

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