In the United States, Army Sergeant Jian Zhao, who served at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to collect and transmit defense information to buyers linked to China. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the US Department of Justice.

Materials on missile systems

According to court documents, 37-year-old Zhao was an artillery battery supply sergeant. From November 2021 to March 2025, he conspired with former US Army serviceman Ruoyu Duan, who had also previously pleaded guilty.

Zhao provided excerpts from manuals for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, and photographed restricted presentations on missile systems and military exercises. He also sold military computers and hard drives for thousands of dollars.

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Sentencing set for March

Zhao was arrested on March 6, 2025. During the arrest, agents seized $30,000 in cash and several military hard drives.

An FBI representative stated that the serviceman violated his oath by providing sensitive US military information to the Chinese government. Zhao is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1, 2027. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

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