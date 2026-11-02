Sergeant dies at South Korean border unit — Channel NewsAsia

An army sergeant of South Korea died at a border military unit in Cheorwon, near the border with the DPRK. As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense, the serviceman sustained external injuries on the morning of November 1 and died.

Investigation into the circumstances of the death

Military and civilian investigators are determining the exact cause and circumstances of the death. The Ministry of National Defense provided no other details about the incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tensions at the border

The serviceman’s death occurred amid tensions along the border between the two Koreas. On September 21, three South Korean servicemen were injured in mine explosions south of the military demarcation line.

South Korean military officials said the mines that exploded in September had been laid by the DPRK as part of border fortification work that, according to them, Pyongyang has been carrying out since 2024. North Korea rejected these accusations. At the time of reporting, it was not immediately clear whether the sergeant’s death was linked to tensions at the border.

Read us on