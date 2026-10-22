In Brisbane, Australia, the sister of eight-year-old Elizabeth Struhs spoke on the final day of the coronial inquest into her death, saying she hoped lessons would be learned that could help save other children. The inquiry is examining whether government agencies acted appropriately in the child protection case before her death in 2022, ABC News reports.

Family testimony

Older sister Jade Struhs told the court that Elizabeth was a clever, kind and gentle child. She left the family home in Toowoomba and her mother’s religion when she was 16 and Elizabeth was two. She said she had thought about her younger sister throughout that time and kept photographs of her.

In mid-2019, the girl’s father, Jason Struhs, took her to hospital in a coma against the wishes of her mother, Kerrie Struhs. This occurred before Elizabeth was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Kerrie Struhs was later jailed for several months for child neglect. While Elizabeth was in hospital, Jade was able to reconnect with her and saw her learn to perform finger-prick tests independently to monitor her diabetes.

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The child’s death and sentences

Elizabeth Struhs died at home in Toowoomba in the first week of January 2022 after her father stopped giving her life-saving insulin. Jason Struhs had recently joined the religious group The Saints, of which his wife was a member. The group holds views against medical intervention and, according to ABC News, pressured the father to stop the child’s treatment, believing that God would save her.

Jade Struhs learned of her sister’s death several days later through a message from a journalist and subsequently arranged the funeral. A statement by the girl’s aunt and uncle, Melissa and Adam Struhs, read out in court, said they had seen their niece only as an infant because of estrangement within the family.

In 2025, Jason and Kerrie Struhs, as well as 11 members of The Saints, stood trial on murder charges. They were acquitted of that charge but found guilty of manslaughter. Elizabeth’s parents were each sentenced to more than 14 years in prison, while other group members received sentences ranging from six to nine years. Coroner Ainslie Kirkegaard will deliver the inquiry’s findings in 2027.

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