At the Supreme Court of Queensland in Australia, Frances Crawford's sister gave evidence in the murder case in which her husband, Robert John Crawford, is accused. He has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife at their home in Upper Lockyer in July 2024, ABC News reports.

On Wednesday, two of Frances Crawford's siblings gave evidence, including her older sister Tamara Davis. She said she was close to her sister and spoke with her regularly, while the couple's marriage “was in decline.”

The sister's testimony

Davis told the jury that several days before her death, Frances Crawford was worried that her husband might overhear her telephone conversation with her sister. According to Davis, Frances was tired of her husband's affairs, was seriously considering divorce, but felt frightened and confused.

In another conversation, according to the witness, Frances Crawford feared that after a divorce she would be left alone and without money, as Robert Crawford wanted to take all the funds.

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Davis also told the jury that in her police statement, she said her sister had told her about emotional abuse by her husband. She recalled a conflict in mid-2023, when Frances allegedly tried to access her husband's phone and he snatched the device from her hands. According to Davis, her sister feared for her safety at that time.

Frances's sister also said that Robert Crawford, according to the deceased woman, spent a lot of money on other women and hobbies but reproached her for spending money on herself. Davis said Frances described his behavior in conversations as aggressive and defensive.

Positions of the prosecution and defence

Frances Crawford's body was found pinned beneath a ride-on lawnmower at the bottom of a retaining wall. The prosecution alleges that Robert Crawford deliberately caused his wife's death by strangulation and/or inflicting blunt-force trauma, and then staged the scene as an accident.

The jury has also already heard about problems in the marriage related to Robert Crawford's previous infidelities, as well as allegations that he could have benefited financially from his wife's death. The defence insists that Frances Crawford died as a result of a tragic, though not uncommon, lawnmower accident, and that there was no murder. The trial is ongoing.

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