Authorities in Seoul, South Korea, have selected 10 locations for the Seoul Starlight Attractions project, which is intended to turn poorly lit waterfronts, district parks and observation decks into evening tourist attractions. Up to 1 billion won, or about $746,658, may be allocated to each site to encourage evening visits to neighborhoods and spending at local establishments, Korea Herald reports.

Waterfronts and park areas

The list includes the Heukseok waterfront in Dongjak-gu, a route to the Han River beneath an overpass of Olympic Boulevard. City authorities say the area has views of Nodeulseom Island and the city skyline, but lacks lighting and places to rest.

The plans include media art and architectural lighting on bridge supports, riverside rest areas, an accessible pedestrian route and a running track. The plan is expected to attract more visitors to Heukseok Market, as well as local restaurants and cafes.

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In Seodaemun-gu, the small Baramsan hill near the commercial district of Sinchon is planned to be turned into a garden for watching sunsets and nighttime views. A windmill there will be repaired, while lighting and landscaping will be added along the steep stairs.

Plans through 2028

Other initiatives include new lighting and photo zones along a tree-lined trail near Yangjaecheon Stream in Gangnam-gu, close to cafes in Dogok-dong. Historic buildings are also planned to be illuminated along an approximately 850-meter section of Jeongdong-gil Street in Jung-gu.

The locations were selected from 27 proposals submitted by 21 Seoul districts. Safety, accessibility, visitor infrastructure and connections with local businesses were assessed during the selection process. Final funding will be determined after detailed plans are reviewed and administrative procedures are completed. The city intends to create 25 nighttime tourist attractions by 2028.

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