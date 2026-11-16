Authorities in Seoul, South Korea, will increase metro and bus services and delay the start of the working day for public institution employees until 10:00 due to the annual college entrance exam. The measures are intended to help test-takers reach testing sites on time, Korea Herald reports.

More than 113,000 participants

According to city authorities, approximately 113,000 people will take the exam at 228 testing sites in the capital. The test will run from 8:40 to 17:45 on Thursday. Participants must enter their assigned rooms between 6:30 and 8:10.

To reduce morning traffic congestion, employees of city hall, district administrations and other public institutions will begin work an hour later. Seoul Metro will add 27 services between 6:00 and 10:00. Buses will run at shorter intervals in the morning, when participants travel to testing sites, and in the evening after the exam ends.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Emergency rides and quiet near testing sites

District administrations will deploy 615 private and official vehicles near metro stations, bus stops and major intersections close to testing sites to provide free emergency transport for late participants. About 2,100 officials and volunteers will help police manage traffic and assist participants in getting into these vehicles.

The city will also temporarily halt repair and construction work near exam sites that could create noise. Bus and taxi associations have been asked not to honk and to avoid abrupt starts and braking near testing sites. Authorities will step up enforcement against illegal parking within a two-kilometer radius of exam sites, neighboring schools and metro stations.

Read us on