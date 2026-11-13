South Korea on Friday held a separate memorial ceremony on Sado Island in Japan’s Niigata Prefecture for Korean victims of forced labor at the local mines during Japan’s colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula. This is the third consecutive year that Seoul has not taken part in an event organized by the Japanese side, Korea Herald reports.

Participation of victims’ relatives

The ceremony was attended by South Korea’s ambassador to Japan, Lee Hyuk, other officials, and nine family members. In his speech, the diplomat said that many Korean workers were taken to Sado against their will and forced to work in the mines.

According to Lee, Koreans were assigned particularly dangerous and exhausting work, while the workers themselves faced constant fear of injury, isolation, and uncertainty about the future. He expressed sympathy for the victims and their families and stressed the need to reflect on the painful history of the mines as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

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Choi Jae-sik, a representative of the victims’ families, expressed hope that his late father would be able to rest in peace. After the ceremony, relatives visited the former dormitory site where Korean workers lived, laid flowers, and visited other locations connected with them.

Differences with Tokyo

Japan held its own memorial event on September 12, organized by a local committee on Sado. Japanese Foreign Ministry representative Yukiya Hamamoto acknowledged that workers from the Korean Peninsula worked in dangerous and difficult conditions, but did not directly mention the forced nature of the labor.

Seoul declined to join the Japanese ceremony due to differences over the wording regarding the historical circumstances of Koreans’ labor. The Sado mines were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in July 2024 with South Korea’s consent. According to the report, about 1,500 Koreans were mobilized there under harsh conditions during the period of colonial rule.

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