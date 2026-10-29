South Korea and the United States are making progress in talks on the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON). National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said this during a parliamentary audit of the presidential administration in Seoul, Korea Herald reports.

According to him, Seoul is consulting with Washington with the aim of completing the OPCON transfer during President Lee Jae-myung's term. Wi said the sides would continue negotiations and provide information on their results.

Concerns over delay

The question of a possible postponement of the timeline became more pressing after the annual South Korea-US Security Consultative Meeting was delayed until early next year. Additional doubts arose after a statement by Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of US Forces Korea, on October 14: he said changes in the security environment and military planning had created new benchmarks that must be met before the transfer of control.

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Wi responded that the allies had agreed to seek the transfer of OPCON as soon as possible under conditions set at the beginning of the previous Moon Jae-in administration. He added that consultations had continued recently as well, including during talks between the heads of the South Korean and US defense ministries in the Philippines. According to the adviser, the sides had brought their positions closer on the conditions and timing of the transfer, while Seoul is working to meet the necessary requirements and coordinate the schedule with Washington.

Possible mission near the Strait of Hormuz

Separately, Wi said Seoul is considering sending a maritime patrol aircraft for international efforts to protect freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. No final decision has yet been made, he said. South Korea is also studying an expansion of the operational area of the Cheonghae anti-piracy naval unit, which currently operates in the Gulf of Aden, to the Gulf of Oman.

The adviser stressed that consultations with the United States on a possible contribution are taking place in line with President Lee's instruction not to take part in combat operations or war. He also said joint military exercises with the United States could be adjusted depending on circumstances but remain necessary.

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