South Korea is set to send a letter to the UN Security Council on October 22 regarding North Korea’s alleged violation of the Korean War Armistice Agreement. The appeal will concern two mine explosions in the Demilitarized Zone on September 21, which injured three South Korean soldiers, Korea Herald reports.

Letter to the Security Council

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said that the country’s ambassador to the UN will deliver the letter to the president of the Security Council in New York. In it, Seoul will explain that, according to the findings of the South Korean military and the UN Command, the explosions were caused by anti-personnel mines laid by North Korea south of the Military Demarcation Line.

The South Korean side considers this a violation of the Armistice Agreement that ended hostilities in the 1950–1953 Korean War. The letter will also demand an apology and appropriate measures from Pyongyang, while calling for dialogue to prevent further escalation and restore trust. North Korea denies responsibility for the incident.

Tensions at the border

South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Do-soon said that Seoul also intends to draw the Security Council’s attention to North Korea’s attempts to describe lawful operations by South Korean troops near the demarcation line as provocations and to place responsibility for rising tensions on South Korea.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the publication, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has issued a series of statements in recent days against South Korean military operations near the border. She also threatened to put propaganda loudspeakers aimed at South Korea on standby.

North Korea has been reinforcing its southern border since April 2024 by laying mines and building fences and barriers. During this work, North Korean soldiers repeatedly approached or crossed the Military Demarcation Line, after which South Korean forces issued warnings and fired warning shots.

In August 2015, Seoul had already appealed to the president of the UN Security Council after two South Korean soldiers suffered serious injuries from wooden box mines in the Demilitarized Zone.

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