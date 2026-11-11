Seoul National University in South Korea plans to award scholarships to only some students in the first cohort of its new Global Talent Division, an undergraduate unit for foreigners. Candidates will be selected based on academic performance and other criteria, Korea Herald reports.

Support for selected students

Scholarships are planned under the existing Global Talent Scholarship program for international undergraduate students. Selected participants may receive full tuition coverage and a monthly living allowance of 1 million won, or about $750. Such support may be provided for up to three semesters.

At the same time, the continuation of payments will not be automatic. The university intends to assess recipients’ academic performance and other factors each semester before deciding on further scholarship support.

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Plan has not yet been finally approved

The university’s clarification differs from previous comments by Noh Yoo-sun, dean of the SNU College. He said the institution was preparing to award scholarships to all students in the relatively small first cohort, while differentiating aid was being considered at the stage of further expansion of the division. The university’s Office of Global Affairs, however, said the selective approach would apply already to the first cohort.

The final criteria and operating procedures of the program still need to be approved. To do this, the university must determine tuition fees for 2027 through its tuition fee review committee and complete the budget allocation. The committee usually meets in December, while the university approves its budget in December–January. The scholarships are planned to be funded from the institution’s internal corporate budget.

The Global Talent Division plans to begin admitting international students in fall 2027. They will enroll without a chosen major and will study Korean language and basic subjects for approximately two to three semesters, after which they will be able to transfer to available university majors.

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