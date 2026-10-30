According to the Korea Herald, the Seoul High Court in South Korea has allowed broadcasters to air live coverage of the hearing at which the appellate decision in the case of former President Yoon Suk Yeol will be announced. The hearing in the case concerning allegations of violations of election law is scheduled for next Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Court officials said that in July, a district court sentenced Yoon to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years.

Charges over false statements

Yoon is accused of making false statements during the campaign ahead of the presidential election in March 2022. He won that election as the candidate of the People Power Party.

According to the prosecution, at a press event in December 2021, Yoon falsely stated that he had never introduced a lawyer to a former tax official. The official is the older brother of former senior prosecutor Yoon Dae-jin, whom the publication describes as a close associate of Yoon since his time working in the prosecution service.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Yoon is also accused of making a false statement in an interview in January 2022. He claimed that a party official introduced him to shaman Cheon Seong-bae, while denying that he had met with him together with his wife, Kim Keon-hee.

Possible repayment of funds

If the appellate court upholds the verdict and it subsequently becomes final following possible consideration by the Supreme Court, the People Power Party will have to return 39.7 billion won, or about $29.7 million, in reimbursed election campaign expenses to the state.

Under South Korean election law, parties receive state reimbursement for campaign expenses if their candidate wins at least 15% of the vote. However, they must return the full amount if the candidate is ultimately sentenced to imprisonment or fined at least 1 million won for violating election law.

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