Shah orders water supply for Karachi and Hyderabad ensured — Dawn

Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Sindh province Syed Murad Ali Shah has instructed relevant departments to ensure uninterrupted water supply to Karachi and Hyderabad during the planned closure of canals and a dam. He stressed that improving water supply to Karachi requires not only expanding infrastructure but also using already available resources more efficiently, Dawn reports.

Reducing losses in canals

At a meeting at the chief minister’s residence, participants discussed measures to reduce water losses in the canal system, improve the efficiency of its transportation and organize supply under the K-IV project. Shah said Karachi’s water needs are growing, while conserving the resource through better canal management and lining is no less important than building new facilities.

Officials separately reviewed the lining work on the Kalri-Baghar Canal, or KB Feeder, which is the main water supply canal to Karachi. According to Shah, the work is expected to reduce water losses and increase the volume available to the city. Planning, Development and Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and the irrigation department secretary reported on the progress of the work, expected water savings and the situation with reserves in Keenjhar Lake.

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Coordination for two cities

Shah instructed the irrigation department and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) to continuously coordinate their actions and plan supply based on an up-to-date assessment of available water resources. The departments must also jointly assess the needs of Karachi and Hyderabad, prepare the necessary measures in advance and establish timely information exchange to avoid disruptions.

The meeting also reviewed a feasibility report on the Kotri dam. The chief minister said decisions on major water infrastructure facilities must be based on technical assessments, long-term sustainability and the province’s water needs. He also instructed officials to monitor progress on the KB Feeder and take expected water savings into account in further supply planning for Karachi.

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