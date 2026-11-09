Election-related scams cause losses in Taiwan — Taipei Times

In Taiwan, scams linked to upcoming local elections have caused victims losses of NT$20.15 million, or about US$614,900, over the past two months. Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau reported this. According to the Taipei Times, law enforcement received 87 reports of such fraud last month alone, while losses reached NT$19.11 million.

Election souvenir scheme

In one case, an educator from Kaohsiung saw a social media post about free election souvenirs with an NT$40 delivery charge. After following the link, the person was asked to undergo a purported identity verification procedure.

Later, a person posing as the seller said that their account had been blocked and asked for help, claiming that the account was needed to support their family. The victim followed the instructions of a person who introduced themselves as a bank employee and carried out 32 online transactions. The losses amounted to NT$1.39 million.

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Transactions via QR codes

In another case, a person who wanted to receive an umbrella bearing election symbols became a victim of a fraudster posing as a support service employee. The victim was persuaded to scan and generate a QR code, which enabled the perpetrators to withdraw more than NT$920,000 from the account.

The bureau noted that fraudsters typically pose as bank employees or support service staff and persuade people to conduct online banking transactions, make cardless cash withdrawals, or scan QR codes. Common pretexts include claims that an account has allegedly been frozen or that a payment needs to be verified. Law enforcement stressed that legitimate payments do not require banking transactions to confirm them.

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