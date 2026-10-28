The Makhado coal mine, controlled by MC Mining, in northern South Africa is entering the production phase despite a prolonged challenge to its permits by a coalition of farmers, rural communities and environmental organizations. The operation is located near Tshipise, within the Vhembe Biosphere Reserve, where metallurgical production is also planned for development in the Musina-Makhado special economic zone.

As Daily Maverick reports, MC Mining’s controlling shareholder, Kinetic Development Group, is also one of the main investors in the industrial zone. Related projects include a ferrochrome plant with a capacity of 1 million tonnes per year, approved in May, as well as a proposed coke-chemical and energy complex with a capacity of 3 million tonnes per year.

Water dispute

Coalition representatives claim that individual mines and industrial facilities are considered separately in environmental impact assessment procedures, without proper evaluation of their cumulative burden on water resources. They point to risks for the Nzele River basin, which already has limited water reserves.

In June, the law firm Richard Summers Inc, on behalf of Living Limpopo, Earthlife Africa, the Vhembe Biosphere Reserve and other organizations, filed a 97-page objection to the draft environmental assessment for the coke-chemical facility. The authors of the submission demanded that the availability of a reliable and sustainable water supply for production be confirmed first.

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The coalition also says that pumping water from open-pit coal mines may lower groundwater levels. The objections submitted cite an assessment of the risk of aquifer depletion across an area of up to 3,600 square kilometres around the pits. According to Daily Maverick, arsenic has already been detected in borehole samples near Makhado.

Permit challenges

In 2021, the coalition challenged an amendment to Makhado’s permit that removed the then-existing deadline for starting mining. According to Living Limpopo representative Lauren Liebenberg, the appeal was not considered for more than five years while construction continued. This month, the minister rejected the application when the mine was already entering the production phase.

MC Mining rejected claims of illegal activity, but the coalition disagrees and is considering challenging the new decision. Opponents of industrial development propose an alternative model: the Vhembe special ecological economic zone, with investments in nature conservation, tourism, sustainable agriculture and the restoration of degraded land.

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