China’s main stock indexes rose sharply on Friday, November 27, after the State Council, led by Premier Li Qiang, called for stronger stock market stabilization. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 4.2%, while the CSI300 index of the largest companies rose 3.7%.

Support from state investors

This was the largest daily rise for both indexes since October 2024, when Beijing introduced large-scale market stimulus measures. According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, the State Council described capital markets as important to the economy and said that Central Huijin, the Chinese unit of the sovereign fund China Investment Corp, would strengthen its role as a quasi-stabilization fund to ensure sufficient liquidity.

The government also called for improving policies that encourage long-term funds to invest in stocks and strengthening protection against risks that may come from overseas markets. Earlier, authorities eased margin lending rules and cut trading fees.

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Growth in the technology sector

The STAR 50 technology index jumped 15%, marking its largest one-day increase in two years. The CSI Semiconductor Industry and STAR Chip indexes gained more than 17%, while indexes of companies in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and consumer electronics rose by more than 10%.

The rally also spread to Hong Kong: the Hang Seng Index rose 1.9%, while the Hang Seng Tech Index gained 6%. The offshore yuan strengthened 0.1% against the U.S. dollar, reaching its highest level in three weeks. At the same time, analysts warned that support from state investors may be insufficient for a lasting recovery without an improvement in fundamental economic indicators.

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