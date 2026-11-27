In Sweden, a nationwide registry study found an association between flu vaccination during hospitalization for myocardial infarction and lower mortality over the following 12 months. After matching the groups, mortality among vaccinated patients was 2.7%, compared with 4.9% among unvaccinated patients. As News-Medical reports, vaccination was associated with a 47% lower relative hazard of death.

Swedish registry data

Researchers used data from the SWEDEHEART cardiology registry, which covers all hospitals in Sweden providing care to patients with acute myocardial infarction. The analysis included people discharged alive between November 1 and March 1 during four flu seasons from 2021 to 2025.

Of 12,711 patients who met the criteria, only 6% received vaccination in hospital, while 94% were not vaccinated. Among unvaccinated patients, 84.9% were not offered the vaccine, 1.5% declined it, and other reasons were indicated for 13.6%.

Comparison of outcomes

To account for differences between patients, the authors used propensity score matching for vaccination. This resulted in two balanced groups of 723 people each. The participants' average age was about 65 years, approximately 78% were men, and about 90% underwent percutaneous coronary intervention.

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During a median follow-up period of 323 days, 18 vaccinated and 33 unvaccinated patients died. No statistically significant differences were found in recurrent heart attack, unplanned repeat coronary intervention, or a composite outcome of these events and death.

Study limitations

The authors emphasize that this is an observational study, so it does not prove that vaccination itself caused better survival. The results may have been affected by differences in health status, frailty, behavior, and socioeconomic factors among patients that could not be fully accounted for. The precision of the estimates was also limited by the small number of vaccinated participants and deaths, as well as incomplete vaccination data.

The study was published in The Lancet Regional Health – Europe. European guidelines on acute coronary syndromes call for flu vaccination during hospitalization, but the registry results showed low use of this approach in routine clinical practice.

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