At least 12 people were killed and around 50 others were injured in mass crashes on a motorway in Bulgaria. The accidents involving dozens of vehicles occurred near the city of Yambol in the southeast of the country, on the route between Sofia and the Black Sea resort of Burgas.

Fog and wet road

Both directions of the motorway between Sofia and Burgas were affected by collisions. The road surface was wet, and visibility was worsened by dense fog. Tagesschau reports, citing official data, on the number of people killed and injured.

Fourteen fire crews are working at the scene, along with servicemen from a battalion stationed nearby. A military transport aircraft was also involved in the rescue operation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Von der Leyen's visit shortened

At the time the accidents became known, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was visiting Bulgaria. She met with the country's new Prime Minister Rumen Radev, including to discuss possible Russian drone attacks in the Black Sea.

Due to the large-scale rescue operation, the European Commission president's visit was shortened. Von der Leyen expressed her condolences. A government meeting in Sofia scheduled for the afternoon may not take place, according to a source.

According to EU research for 2025, Bulgaria recorded 71 road traffic fatalities per million inhabitants, the highest figure among European Union countries. Bulgaria established a road safety body only in 2019.

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