At least 17 women from Russia and other former Soviet countries were drawn into the sexual exploitation network of American financier Jeffrey Epstein. Three of them later sought to hold him accountable for the abuse they experienced, Meduza English reports, citing Reuters.

Search through modeling agencies

According to Reuters, Epstein used modeling agencies to find young women, promising help with career development. Russia was one of the main places where people in his circle recruited young women. Model agent and Epstein’s friend Jean-Luc Brunel played an important role in this.

Former model Tisia Geisman said that in 1991 she attended a party hosted by Brunel, where Epstein was present. According to her, a girl whom she described as Russian sat on Epstein’s lap throughout the evening. Geisman noted that the girl appeared much younger than her, although the model herself was 18 at the time. Reuters was unable to establish the girl’s name and exact age.

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Introductions for Epstein

In the last decade of Epstein’s life, at least nine women from the former Soviet Union, most of whom were Russian, introduced their acquaintances to him. In particular, in 2013, one of the women sent Epstein an email offering to introduce him to three young women whom she described as attractive and intelligent. She also warned that she did not want to be involved if he intended to “play” with them.

Epstein was accused of running a large-scale sexual exploitation network. He died in a U.S. prison in 2019. Brunel died in 2022 while he was under investigation on suspicion of rape. It was also previously reported that Epstein visited Russia twice, in 1998 and 2002, corresponded with Russian businessmen, and sought a meeting with Vladimir Putin.

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