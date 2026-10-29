At least six people were killed on India’s eastern coast after Cyclone Arnab passed through, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Power outages also persisted in a number of districts in Andhra Pradesh state, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Conflicting death toll reports

An Andhra Pradesh state government representative said that six people had died. At the same time, The Times of India, citing local officials, reported nine fatalities. According to its information, people died from electrocution, falling trees and house collapses.

The India Meteorological Department classified Arnab as a very severe cyclonic storm, the third-highest category on its scale. The cyclone made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on the morning of October 28.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Damaged power grids and evacuation

According to state Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the disaster damaged at least 15,000 power line poles. Electricity supply was restored in most districts, but it remained disrupted in Konaseema and West Godavari.

More than 180,000 people were evacuated in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha ahead of the cyclone’s arrival. Some schools were closed, while several train and flight services were cancelled.

A Marshall Islands-flagged cargo vessel with 20 crew members aboard also remained stranded off the coast of Andhra Pradesh due to rough seas. The cyclone formed over the Bay of Bengal.

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