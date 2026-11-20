American tennis player Ben Shelton reached the semi-finals of the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, after defeating Rafael Jodar 7:6, 7:5. The result secured Shelton second place in the John McEnroe Group and his first career place among the tournament’s final four.

In the semi-finals, Shelton will face Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. As Sky Sports reports, this will be the players’ first meeting since the Paris Masters final, where Alcaraz avenged his defeat in the US Open quarter-finals.

A difficult match against Jodar

Jodar caused Shelton problems in the opening set and had several break points. The American dropped his serve once, and the match lasted more than two hours. After the match, Shelton called his 20-year-old opponent one of tennis’ best young talents in a long time. Jodar became the first player to qualify for the ATP Finals in his debut season at main-tour level.

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Zverev won the group

Alexander Zverev took first place in the John McEnroe Group after defeating Arthur Fils 6:4, 7:6. There were no breaks of serve in the second set, and Zverev recorded his third consecutive group-stage victory. In the semi-finals, he will play the winner of the match between Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe.

Alcaraz was due to conclude the group stage with a match against Flavio Cobolli on Friday. During his victory over Medvedev, the Spaniard had his left thigh taped. In doubles, reigning champions Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara lost to Frenchmen Theo Arribage and Albano Olivetti 6:7 (5:7), 6:7 (3:7).

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