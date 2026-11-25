The AI-designed protein RF-409 activated defective insulin receptors in laboratory mice when regular insulin had no noticeable effect. As Live Science reports, in mice with genetically caused severe insulin resistance, the protein lowered blood sugar levels, reduced pancreatic damage and prevented dangerous weight loss.

A different way to activate the receptor

Insulin normally binds to receptors on the surface of cells and triggers signals that help lower blood glucose concentrations. Mutations in the insulin receptor gene can disrupt this mechanism; more than 150 such mutations are associated with inherited forms of insulin resistance.

Researchers focused on a mutation previously identified in patients with Donohue syndrome, one of the most severe forms of this disorder. In this condition, children may have very high blood sugar after meals, excessively low levels between meals and growth problems. The mutation alters an important part of the receptor and prevents insulin from attaching to it.

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Computer modeling showed that RF-409 can bypass the receptor region affected by the mutation and hold it in the shape needed to transmit signals inside the cell. In genetically modified mice with this mutation, insulin administration did not cause a substantial decrease in glucose levels, while RF-409 reduced them by about 60% over two hours.

Results and limitations

After 14 days of treatment, five mice that received RF-409 had lower sugar levels, maintained body weight and retained more abdominal fat than five animals in the control group that were injected with saline. They also showed less pancreatic damage.

In previous experiments in healthy mice and animals with obesity, RF-409 also lowered sugar levels. In the bloodstream of mice, the protein had a half-life nearly 60 times longer than insulin. At the same time, according to the researchers, the approach is unlikely to work for mutations that prevent the receptor from reaching the cell surface or completely block signal transmission. The scientists plan to test the protein's effects in different tissues and its safety with longer-term use.

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