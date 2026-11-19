AI company Anthropic began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange after an initial public offering that raised $81 billion. As France 24 reports, it was the largest IPO in history and exceeded the result of SpaceX’s offering, which raised about $75 billion in June.

Offering parameters

Anthropic set its offering price at $83 per share, higher than expected. The offering consisted of 980 million shares: about 956 million were sold by the company itself, while the remainder was sold by shareholders selling their shares.

At the same time, SpaceX’s valuation remains higher: as of Wednesday, it was estimated at about $1.9 trillion. Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives & Co, described Anthropic’s pricing terms as evidence of significant investor demand for a major IPO in the AI sector.

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Debt and infrastructure spending

Anthropic already has $6.2 billion in debt, which it characterizes as significant in its financial documents. Under standard accounting rules, the company is loss-making; according to France 24’s assessment, this indicates limited resources to pay interest and repay the principal amount of the debt.

The company also reported signed lease agreements and other arrangements that provide for $900 billion in spending on computing capacity and infrastructure in the coming years. Of this amount, it is to spend $70 billion over the next 12 months.

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by former OpenAI executives. The company competes with OpenAI, Google, startups in the United States and China, as well as SpaceX’s AI division. According to France 24, OpenAI does not plan to go public until next year.

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