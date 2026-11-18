AI company Anthropic, headquartered in San Francisco, United States, priced its shares in its initial public offering at $83 each, according to a person familiar with the matter. This is above the target range of $70–$78 per share, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Price above the planned range

The Reuters source asked not to be identified because the information had not yet been made public. The person also said that the size of the offering had been increased. Anthropic declined to comment on the offering price.

According to Reuters, this IPO could become one of the largest on the stock market and the first public listing by a major developer of advanced artificial intelligence models. The agency previously reported that demand during presentations for potential investors exceeded the number of shares offered several times over.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pressure on AI company shares

Anthropic is entering the public market amid concerns over technology company valuations and infrastructure spending for the development and operation of artificial intelligence models. According to Reuters, shares of chipmakers and cloud companies have been under pressure in recent weeks due to these factors.

Anthropic's closest competitor, OpenAI, could also hold a public offering as early as next year. Bloomberg News was the first to report Anthropic's share price.

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