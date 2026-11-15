Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, USA, have developed an artificial intelligence system that finds a signal associated with an increased risk of sudden cardiac death on standard electrocardiograms. As ScienceDaily reports, the algorithm was trained on more than 440,000 ECGs collected in Sweden and was later tested on additional patient data from the United States and Taiwan.

To train the system, electrical patterns on ECGs were compared with death certificate data. The AI detected subtle combinations of waves, peaks and other recording characteristics that were associated with subsequent sudden death from cardiac causes. The study results were published in the journal Nature.

Comparison with current screening

Standard risk assessment largely relies on a measure of what proportion of blood the heart ejects with each contraction. This parameter is used, in particular, to determine whether a patient may need an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

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According to the researchers, traditional approaches made it possible to identify a group with an annual sudden cardiac death rate of 4.6%. The algorithm, in contrast, identified a group in which this rate was 7%. The system also identified a broader group of people at elevated risk who, under current medical guidelines, would mostly be classified as relatively low risk.

Implementation in medical systems

Sudden cardiac arrest differs from a heart attack: it occurs because of a malfunction in the electrical signals that coordinate the heart rhythm, whereas a heart attack is associated with a blockage or significant restriction of blood flow to part of the heart muscle. According to the data cited in the study, about 90% of people who experience sudden cardiac arrest outside a hospital die within a few minutes.

The scientists are working with medical systems in Sweden, Taiwan and the United States to integrate the algorithm into ECG databases. Under the proposed approach, patients whose records are assessed by the system as high risk may be offered longer monitoring of the heart's electrical activity using a special patch. This is intended to help determine which biological changes underlie the signals detected by the AI.

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