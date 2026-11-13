In the United States, risks associated with artificial intelligence became the most frequently cited threat to financial stability in the Federal Reserve’s new semiannual report. As Channel NewsAsia reports, 87% of the contacts surveyed by the Fed in September and October named AI a significant risk, compared with 50% of respondents who gave that answer in May.

Concerns about markets and cyberattacks

Survey participants pointed to the threat of cyberattacks, complex financing arrangements for AI-related projects, and the possibility of a large-scale market correction should earnings of companies in the sector slow. The second most frequently cited risk was a broad correction in the value of risky assets, named by 52% of respondents.

Another 48% of survey participants expressed concern about high long-term interest rates. Cyberattacks and the sustainability of public debt were each named as threats by 43% of respondents.

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Growth in debt financing

The Fed separately analyzed the rapid increase in debt issuance for data centers and other advanced computing infrastructure. By October 2026, the volume of such debt financing had reached $680 billion, five times more than in all of 2023.

Loans for advanced computing infrastructure now account for nearly one-third of all investment-grade corporate debt issuance by non-financial companies, compared with less than 6% three years ago. According to the Fed, the total volume of debt, guarantees, and lease agreements that have not yet taken effect for such infrastructure may exceed $3 trillion.

The regulator noted that the interconnectedness of companies building data centers, public credit markets, private lenders, and specialized financial structures creates vulnerabilities that require careful monitoring. The Fed also said that high asset valuations are partly supported by investor interest in AI.

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