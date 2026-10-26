In Australia, the AI tool Areto flagged nearly 5,000 threats and comments containing violent language on the pages of 22 Labor Party politicians over three months. Of more than 460,000 comments analysed, the system classified approximately half as abusive, ABC News Australia reports.

The Areto plugin uses artificial intelligence to detect and hide abusive and threatening messages. According to the analysis, around 190,000 comments contained personal attacks. The most common categories were gender-based abuse, racism and transphobia.

Threats and violent language

Among the comments, the system recorded 2,497 threats and 2,487 messages containing violent language. The pages of politicians with high public visibility faced the most attacks: on one account, Areto flagged 57,522 abusive comments.

About 94% of all analysed messages were on Facebook, where 51% of comments were deemed abusive. On Instagram, this figure was 42%, while on TikTok it was 21% of a significantly smaller number of comments.

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Protecting staff and families

Finance and Women Minister Katy Gallagher said that the tool does not filter out criticism of the government or its policies, but gives her staff and other people respite from abusive content. Housing Minister Clare O'Neil called the need for such software tragic and accused social platforms of responding inadequately to dangerous content.

Bonner MP Kara Cook said that Areto hid 15,244 comments, mostly on her Facebook page. According to her, posts about her family, including her three Indigenous Australian children, were often accompanied by racist comments.

Secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet Stephen Kennedy also said that public servants are increasingly facing online abuse. He called on parliamentarians to moderate comments under their posts and remove insults directed at officials.

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