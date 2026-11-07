Researchers in the United States and Canada tested an artificial intelligence-based system that can identify individual birds by their songs and track them over time. On validation recordings of birds of the species Seiurus aurocapilla, the model correctly linked songs to specific individuals with 96% accuracy, Science News reports.

Recordings from Pennsylvania and Alberta

The team led by machine learning researcher Sam Lepp used audio recordings from more than 100 locations in Pennsylvania, made over four years. The model identified features that make songs unique and grouped similar recordings. The researchers assumed that each such group corresponded to one bird.

The method was tested on another set of recordings collected in Alberta, Canada. Researcher Scott Wilson set up a network of microphones there about 10 years ago in an area where he studied these birds. Extensive audio coverage made it possible to link each song to a particular territory and individual. After processing these recordings, the model was able to correctly match songs to individual birds with 96% accuracy.

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An alternative to bird banding

Traditionally, biologists capture birds and mark them with bands on their legs, then later look for marked individuals to assess survival. This approach requires substantial fieldwork, while capture and banding can cause stress to birds. Bands can also sometimes be damaged or lost, which may affect data accuracy.

Male Seiurus aurocapilla occupy and return to a particular territory each year. Therefore, to assess survival, researchers can install microphones in forest areas where the birds breed and determine which males have returned. The method currently identifies only singing males of this species.

The approach does not fully replace capture because it provides important information about birds' physical condition, including fat reserves for migration. The results are described in a paper published in the journal Nature Methods. According to Lepp, applying the method to other species requires verified data on which songs belong to specific individuals.

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