Spines, a platform with offices in Israel and New York that uses artificial intelligence to prepare, publish and promote books, has raised $64 million in funding. As Fortune reports, the company plans to use the funds to develop its product and expand into other English-language markets.

Funding structure

The funding package includes $29 million in a Series A-1 round led by venture firm Zeev Ventures. Aleph, NordStar, M-Fund, LionTree and angel investor Dan Senor also participated in the round. Spines will receive another $35 million as a credit facility for growth financing from investment firm Twelve.

The company did not disclose its valuation after raising the capital. According to Spines founder and CEO Yehuda Niv, its annualized revenue reached $50 million, up 400% from a year earlier.

Services for authors

Spines operates under a hybrid publishing model: authors pay an upfront fee for services, while the company also receives a share of royalties from sales. Packages cost from about $3,000 to $20,000; authors most often choose options priced at $5,000–$7,000. Authors receive 80% of net royalties, compared with 70% previously.

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Writers upload a completed manuscript, after which AI agents assist with editing, proofreading, layout, cover creation, preparation of e-book and print versions, translation, audiobooks and marketing campaigns. The platform distributes books through more than 100 channels, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Baker & Taylor.

Spines says it has published books by more than 8,000 authors, totaling about 12,000 titles. According to Niv, around 400 new writers join the service each month. The company says it publishes only books written by humans and uses software to detect AI-generated manuscripts.

According to Niv, Spines employs about 350 people, around 50 of whom work in research and development. Management and the research team are based in Herzliya, Israel, while most of the company’s employees work in Eastern Europe, the United States and Latin America.

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