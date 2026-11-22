Researchers at the University of Plymouth in Wales have developed an artificial intelligence system to assess the risk of bladder cancer using electronic medical records. In some patients, the model detected hidden signals that could be traced back as far as five years before diagnosis, ScienceDaily reports.

A team led by Professor Shan-Ming Zhou analyzed the records of nearly 70,000 patients from 1995 to 2020. The PRECISE-AGZ model assessed 48,261 potential indicators, including information on smoking, physical activity, and medication use, and selected 38 features that were most useful for predicting risk.

Model accuracy

The system correctly identified 85% of patients with bladder cancer and correctly classified 91% of people without the disease. According to the researchers, the model outperformed current recommendations by the United Kingdom's National Health Service for referring patients for examination.

The model demonstrated the ability to detect risk 12 months before an official diagnosis. Visible blood in the urine is currently one of the main reasons for further examination, but this symptom may also be associated with kidney stones or prostate diseases. Confirming the diagnosis requires cystoscopy, an invasive examination of the bladder using a thin instrument with a camera.

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Associations require further verification

The model confirmed the importance of known risk factors, including smoking and blood in the urine, but also identified unexpected statistical associations. Patients with Parkinson's disease or dementia had a lower risk of bladder cancer, while long-term use of tamoxifen was associated with a higher risk.

The scientists stressed that these findings prove neither a protective effect of Parkinson's disease or dementia nor a causal link between tamoxifen and cancer. The system also divided patients into low-risk, uncertain-risk, and high-risk groups depending on the calculated probability of disease.

All study data came from the SAIL database in Wales. Before clinical use, the model must be tested on other patient groups and in other healthcare systems, and possible causal relationships must be studied further. The work was published in IEEE Transactions on Biomedical Engineering.

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