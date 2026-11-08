Szymon Dolęga wins 100m bronze in Dakar — Interia Sport

Polish sprinter Szymon Dolęga won the bronze medal in the 100-metre final at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal. The 17-year-old athlete from the Phoenix club in Siedlce covered the distance in 10.61 seconds.

Top-three finish

Nigerian Gift Bright won the race with a time of 10.28 seconds, a personal best. Chinese athlete Hanyu Zhang took silver with 10.57 seconds. Italy's Lorenzo Capellini finished fourth, losing to Dolęga by eight hundredths of a second.

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The final was held in temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius with a 1.7 metres-per-second tailwind. Dolęga started in lane five. Before the competition, his best result was 10.49 seconds, a time he matched this season.

Second Polish athletics medallist

Dolęga's bronze became the Polish team's second medal in athletics events at the Dakar Games. Earlier, Lena Kaczkowska took third place in pole vault. As Interia Sport reports, the following day Poland was to be represented by Eryk Trojnar in the 110-metre hurdles and Dawid Barański in high jump.

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