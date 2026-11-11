In Israel, the Shin Bet General Security Service reported additional material in its review of suspicions of possible foreign interference in the elections to the 26th Knesset. Police had previously submitted a legal assessment stating that, at this stage, there were insufficient grounds to suspect crimes against security, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Joint review of the materials

Representatives of Shin Bet, the National Police Fraud Investigation Unit, and the State Prosecutor's Office met on Wednesday evening to further examine the materials. Shin Bet believes that the investigation has not yet been exhausted and informed police of data requiring additional verification.

The key question remains whether this information could change the police's conclusions. It is currently unknown whether the additional materials will affect law enforcement's assessment of possible offenses.

Suspicions of foreign funding

The review began after Shin Bet, shortly before the elections, received intelligence about possible attempts to influence the vote through funds transferred by foreign entities. According to Walla, investigators also considered the possible involvement of structures linked to Iran, Turkey, and Qatar, as well as suspicions of distributing money and benefits to voters in the Arab community.

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The chairman of the Central Election Commission, Justice Noam Sohlberg, ordered that the information received be examined. At the same time, disagreements arose between Shin Bet and the attorney general's office over the status of the review: the security service insisted on a broader security investigation, while the attorney general's office did not agree with such a classification of the case.

According to Walla, Mossad completed its own review and submitted its findings to Shin Bet ahead of the joint investigative team's discussion. The investigation is now focused on possible violations of political party financing rules, and its conclusions are expected to be submitted for consideration by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Earlier, Sohlberg rejected a demand by the Likud party to postpone the publication of the election results. He said that the collected materials provided no grounds to question the voting results as a whole.

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