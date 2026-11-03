In Israel, the Shin Bet security service is examining suspicions that the Palestinian Authority may have transferred money to representatives of Arab political parties in order to influence the October 27 elections. The Jerusalem Post reports, citing broadcaster N12.

The investigation into the Palestinian Authority's possible involvement is at an early stage. Investigators have not yet determined whether a transfer of funds took place, what the amount may have been, or what the money may have been intended for.

Suspicions over funds from Qatar

This review is being conducted as part of a broader investigation into possible foreign interference in the elections. It also concerns claims that money from Qatar may have reached a political figure from the Joint List, which includes the Arab parties Hadash, Ta'al and Balad.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to N12, investigators allegedly traced the route through which funds from Qatar reached a representative of the Joint List. They may have been used to encourage voters to go to polling stations. Earlier, Shin Bet began examining suspicions that an unnamed sitting Knesset member from the Joint List received several thousand shekels from Qatar, which were later used in an election campaign.

Dispute over questioning

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party accused Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara of obstructing the investigation. According to Channel 13, she required her authorization for the questioning of parliamentary aides to the Joint List.

According to the channel, Baharav-Miara believed that, because of suspicions concerning an MP, the questioning of parliamentary aides should take place under procedures related to parliamentary immunity. She required investigators to first gather an evidentiary basis regarding the suspicions against the MP and only then consider the possibility of questioning the MP and his parliamentary aides. Likud called this selective application of the law and urged that Shin Bet be allowed to complete its review.

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