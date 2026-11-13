In the United States, broad genomic sequencing of tumors before the start of treatment for advanced non-small cell lung cancer has been linked to longer patient survival. A study published in the November 2026 issue of JNCCN — Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network analyzed real-world clinical data from more than 35,000 patients treated at academic and community oncology practices in the United States in 2016–2022.

Difference in survival

As News-Medical reports, patients who underwent broad genomic sequencing before first-line therapy lived, on average, two months longer than those who received limited testing for one or two biomarkers. This group also showed a modest improvement in progression-free survival.

Broad genomic testing involves the simultaneous analysis of dozens or hundreds of genes. The authors noted that it may have helped identify a wider range of tumor biomarkers that can be used to select targeted treatment.

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Targeted therapy

According to the study results, 19% of patients received targeted therapy after broad genomic sequencing, compared with 16% in the narrow-testing group.

Study co-senior author Ravi B. Parikh of Emory University School of Medicine and Winship Cancer Institute said broad genomic testing should become the standard approach for patients with advanced lung cancer and should be conducted before first-line therapy is prescribed. NCCN clinical guidelines for non-small cell lung cancer already recommend this approach for advanced or metastatic disease.

Among the biomarkers that may help select targeted treatment, the article names EGFR, ALK, ROS1, KRAS G12C, MET, RET, and BRAF. Lead author Patricia May G. Santos emphasized the need to ensure access to comprehensive testing regardless of insurance coverage, physician, or where the patient lives.

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