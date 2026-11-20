Six tracks by American musician Tom Waits, previously available only on vinyl, have appeared on streaming services as part of the EP Orphans: Bonus. Their addition was timed to the 20th anniversary of the Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards box set, Rolling Stone reports.

Orphans: Bonus was first released in 2009, when the Orphans box set was reissued from compact discs onto vinyl records. The EP included Waits originals, covers and a collaborative track.

Songs from the vinyl supplement

Among the tracks is “Pray,” recorded with the avant-rock band Book of Knots, which was also released on the Anti- label. Waits also performed a funk version of Fats Waller’s “Crazy ’Bout My Baby” with piano and his own interpretation of Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht’s “The Cannon Song” from The Threepenny Opera.

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The release also included “Diamond in Your Mind,” written by Waits with his wife and songwriter Kathleen Brennan for Robert Wilson’s production of Woyzeck, “No One Can Forgive Me but My Baby,” and the old murder ballad “Mathie Grove,” which the musician performed a cappella.

History of the box set

The original Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards was released on three compact discs. The Brawlers section consisted mainly of harder blues and rock songs, Bawlers of ballads, while Bastards contained more avant-garde material. The box set included soundtrack compositions and covers, including Ramones’ “The Return of Jackie and Judy” and “Sea of Love.” The release was nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Contemporary Folk Album category.

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