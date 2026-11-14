Six women make new allegations against Russell Brand — CBC World

In the United Kingdom, six more women have made allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against former comedian and actor Russell Brand. CBC reports, citing a joint investigation by the British newspapers The Times and Sunday Times.

The new testimonies were published after Brand was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. The court found him guilty of raping one woman and of three sexual assaults committed between 2004 and 2009.

Testimonies of six women

One of The Times' interviewees said that Brand continued sexual intercourse even though she noticed the absence of a condom and asked him to stop. According to her, this happened during their intermittent relationship in the late 2000s, and he later sent her a message apologizing.

Another woman said that she met Brand in 2007, when she was 19 and standing in line for his performance. She claims that during sexual contact, she told him she was in pain and asked him to stop, but he did not stop.

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Another woman said that Brand invited her to a hotel room, where, according to her, his behavior changed sharply: he began groping her and put his hand down her trousers. Several women who spoke to journalists said they met him at comedy performances or in situations where, in their view, he used his popularity to persuade them to go to hotel rooms.

Court case and investigation

During the four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in London, Brand denied all charges. He insisted that the sexual encounters were consensual. The court also acquitted him of two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

According to police, Brand also remains under investigation over two further alleged rapes, one involving a girl who was 16 at the time. The Times, Sunday Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches program first reported allegations against him in 2023.

Netflix documentary

On the same day, Netflix released the documentary Open Secret about Brand's career and rumors regarding his behavior. In the film, his former partner Jordan Martin described Brand as controlling and abusive and said that he sexually assaulted her after an argument.

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