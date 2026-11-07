Shivani Gupta elected to UN advisory committee — The Hindu

Indian diplomat Shivani Gupta has been elected to the UN Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions for 2027–2029. Her three-year term is to begin in January 2027.

Term of office

The committee is also referred to in the source by the English abbreviation ACABQ. Gupta’s election means her participation in the work of this body during the term set for 2027–2029.

Statement by the mission

India’s Permanent Mission to the UN reported the diplomat’s election and expressed gratitude to all member states of the organization for their trust and support. This was reported by The Hindu.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The material was prepared by the PTI agency; the United Nations is indicated as the place of publication. It was published on November 7, 2026, at 19:45 Indian Standard Time.

The source provides no further information about the voting process, the number of votes, or the diplomat’s previous activities.

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