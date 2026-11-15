Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin developed socks with a tight knitted band around the forefoot. During testing, they reduced the body’s overall energy expenditure while walking by 2% compared with regular commercial socks, ScienceAlert reports.

How the design works

The band compresses the forefoot and is intended to prevent it from spreading under load. This increases the stiffness of the medial longitudinal arch, the part of the foot that bends while walking. Experimental data showed that the arch’s longitudinal stiffness increased by 65%, while the foot retained its ability to bend and push off the surface at the end of a step.

The study’s authors explain that a stiffer foot performs more mechanical work per step. As a result, leg muscles require less mechanical work to maintain steady walking. Observations also showed that the calf muscles exerted slightly more force but contracted more slowly, which required less energy overall.

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Treadmill testing

The study involved 12 healthy people with an average age of 28. They walked on a treadmill in five-minute sessions wearing regular and experimental socks. Energy expenditure was assessed using respiratory measurements: the amount of oxygen consumed and carbon dioxide exhaled.

The scientists compare the recorded reduction in energy expenditure to the effect of removing a load weighing about 2 kilograms from the waist. The work was published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences. The researchers note that earlier attempts to use rigid insoles and arch support did not produce such a reduction in energy expenditure.

The original goal of the study was to test the evolutionary hypothesis that stiffer human feet, unlike those of other primates, help people walk more efficiently on two legs. A patent application has already been filed for the design of these socks.

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