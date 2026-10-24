In Nepal's Nuwakot district, Tribhuvan-Trishuli Secondary School resumed classes after floods on August 26 destroyed its buildings. Temporary lessons are attended by 1,621 students: classes are held in 20 tents on higher ground and beneath the stairs of a local sports academy, The National reports.

School principal Rajendra Dawadi said that about 900 children were saved during the emergency. Eleven minutes passed between the alert being declared and water rushing onto the school grounds. Dawadi instructed teachers to take students to higher ground, turned around a bus carrying younger children that was entering the yard, and older pupils were asked to help others reach safety using bicycles and motorcycles.

Temporary classrooms

Classes resumed on September 21. Students sit on the floor in tents and share desks and benches beneath the stairs of the sports academy. The tents, books and furniture were provided by UNICEF and private foundations. The school operates in two shifts.

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According to the principal's estimate, construction of a new school after a plot of land is allocated could take at least two years. The institution also needs a library, science laboratories, computers and two more buses to transport children to the temporary learning site.

Community losses

Only the roof of one three-storey school building is visible above a thick layer of mud, while other structures were washed away by water. As a result of the disaster, one student was orphaned, while another 12 pupils lost one parent. Two school employees died during the floods.

Flood damage was recorded in six districts of Nepal. According to The National, at least 1,455 people died and another 5,285 were considered missing. Dawadi said that most students had returned to school, although many families lost their homes and livelihoods.

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