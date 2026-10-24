All educational institutions in Malaysia's Johor state will resume operations on Monday, October 26, after several weeks of closures due to haze. The decision was made because of improved air quality, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Improved air quality

Muhammad Nakeeb Md Ghazali, chairman of Johor's education and information committee, said the decision was based on an assessment of air quality indicators and health risks conducted by relevant agencies. According to him, Air Pollution Index readings have declined in the state over the past five days.

The official also noted that a change in wind direction from October 24, increased humidity and expected rainfall should reduce the impact of the haze. When classes resume, safety measures will be implemented at educational institutions, including mask-wearing and monitoring of school activities in line with current air pollution readings.

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Closures affected more than 617,000 students

Johor schools were initially closed on October 8 and 9, and the restrictions were later extended until October 23. According to Malaysian outlet The Star, the closures affected 1,198 schools and more than 617,000 students in the state.

On October 15, Malaysia's Ministry of Education raised the threshold for school closures: institutions must now suspend operations when the Air Pollution Index exceeds 200. Classes and other outdoor school activities must be cancelled at readings of 100 and above. State authorities and relevant services said they would continue monitoring the haze situation.

Smoke from fires in Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan regions also remains a risk to air quality in neighboring Malaysia and Singapore.

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