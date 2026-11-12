Schools in several regions of Italy received a new wave of emails threatening explosions on Thursday. Some educational institutions were evacuated, while checks were carried out at others as students remained in their classrooms, ANSA English reports.

Threats received in several regions

The emails were sent to schools in Veneto, Liguria, Umbria, Lazio and Sicily. This happened the day after around 6,000 schools received a similar message. Many educational institutions were evacuated because of it.

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Signature on the message

The new email, like the previous one, was signed with the name “Mikhail Andropov.” ANSA describes this person as the purported leader of the pro-Russian misogynistic group Vilayat of Misoginistan.

One of the messages also referred to an alleged bomb in the office of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi. According to the agency’s sources, no security checks were conducted there because the warning was considered repetitive and unfounded. They also stated that there are no specific indications that the threat is real.

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