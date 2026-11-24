On Monday morning, schools across Germany received bomb threats. Among the institutions that received such messages was a primary school in Dresden, Saxony.

Threats to schools

Der Spiegel reports on the cases. In an article dated November 24, 2026, the outlet states that the threats were sent to schools across the country on Monday morning.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The case in Dresden

The article is built around the account of the head of this primary school, Ms. Balach. She described to Der Spiegel how she acted after her institution received a bomb threat.

In the headline of the article, the school head is asked how the response to the threat unfolded. In its list of related topics, Der Spiegel also mentions Dresden, Saxony, education, childhood, and youth.

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