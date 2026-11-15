Scotland’s national rugby team defeated Australia 15:12 in a Nations Championship match at Murrayfield Stadium in Scotland. The hosts held on to their three-point lead despite Australia’s attempt to come back late in the match, The Guardian reports.

Tries by Fagerson and Dempsey

Scotland opened the scoring in the eighth minute when flanker Matt Fagerson scored a try after a pass from Ben White. Australia quickly levelled the score through a try by Harry Potter: Carter Gordon started the attack down the left wing, while Fraser McReight provided the scoring pass.

In the 24th minute, Darcy Graham crossed the line, but the try was disallowed because Kyle Steyn had gone out of bounds beforehand. Late in the first half, Jack Dempsey scored Scotland’s second try, and Finn Russell converted it to make the score 12:5.

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A tense finish

In the second half, Australia hooker Billy Pollard received a yellow card for a dangerous high tackle after a head-to-head collision with Blair Kinghorn. After Pollard returned to the field, the score was still 12:5 in Scotland’s favour.

In the final 10 minutes of the match, Russell kicked a penalty to extend the hosts’ lead to 15:5. Late in the game, Max Jorgensen scored a try for Australia, which Ben Donaldson converted. Graham stopped the visitors’ final attack to secure Scotland’s victory. Following this result, the Scots, who have two wins and two defeats, moved up to fourth place in the Northern Hemisphere teams’ table on points difference.

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