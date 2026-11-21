Scotland’s national rugby team defeated Japan 67-5 in the final group-stage match of the Nations Championship, held on 21 November at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. Channel NewsAsia reports that the home side scored 11 tries. The Scottish team held an advantage over their opponents in speed and strength.

Three tries each for McConnell and Graham

Liam McConnell and Darcy Graham each completed a hat-trick. Graham brought his record tally for Scotland to 41 tries in 58 matches. Fullback Ollie Smith scored two more tries, while scrum-half Jamie Dobie and centre Rory Hutchinson added one each.

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Japan’s only response

Japan’s only try was scored by fullback Takuro Matsunaga. Japan lost all three of their matches in November: a week earlier, the team lost to England 15-78. Near the end of the game, Japanese player Mamoru Harada received a yellow card for a hip-drop tackle.

Scotland are fourth in the Northern Hemisphere Nations Championship table with 20 points after five matches. Japan are fifth in the Southern Hemisphere group.

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