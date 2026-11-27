In the United Kingdom, Scotland’s rugby national team have made 11 changes to their starting lineup for the Nations Championship playoff for seventh place against Argentina. The match will take place on Sunday at London’s Twickenham Stadium, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Russell’s return

Head coach Gregor Townsend has recalled Finn Russell, who will play at fly-half. Only Darcy Graham, Rory Hutchinson, Jamie Dobie and Jonny Gray remain in the starting lineup from the team that beat Japan 67–5 at Murrayfield last Saturday.

Rory Darge will captain Scotland. He was also named in the starting lineup last week but did not take the field due to injury. Magnus Bradbury will start at number eight for the first time in the current Nations Championship. It will be his first start for Scotland since the victory over Tonga in November last year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Changes in the front row

Rory Sutherland, Ewan Ashman and D’Arcy Rae will play in the front row. It will be Rae’s first appearance in the tournament, while Zander Fagerson will start among the substitutes. Ashman previously scored a hat-trick in a match against the All Blacks.

Blair Kinghorn, Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Josh Bayliss and Gregor Brown have also been included in the starting lineup. Scotland finished fourth in the Northern Hemisphere teams’ standings after six cross-hemisphere matches, recording four wins and two defeats.

Read us on